Kyle O’Reilly is officially back.

And he didn’t just return, he walked out of AEW Dynasty with championship gold.

After being sidelined since AEW Full Gear, O’Reilly made his in-ring return at Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view. Back in December, he had revealed he was dealing with a bulging disc in his neck along with an arm fracture, putting his status in question for months.

Fast forward to Dynasty, and O’Reilly didn’t miss a step.

Teaming up with Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy, O’Reilly captured the AEW Trios Titles in a feel-good moment that capped off his comeback in a big way.

A huge return, and an even bigger payoff.

Speaking during the post-show media scrum, O’Reilly opened up about what the moment meant to him.

And didn’t hold back emotionally.

“Absolutely unbelievable feeling,” he said. “To hold gold in his company, where the best wrestle. That means the absolute world to me. To do it with friends. Friends pick you up. I don’t know if anybody knows, but it’s been a challenging month for myself.”

O’Reilly, who lost his father back in late-March, continued, “To be here with a smile on my face with my buddies by my side and gold around my waist, doing a dream job, there are no words.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynasty Results 4/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.