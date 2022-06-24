Kyle O’Reilly is currently injured.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast this week and revealed that O’Reilly is suffering form an injury right now. Khan did not comment on the nature of the injury, or how long O’Reilly will be out, but he said it’s a big loss for the company.

“Kyle O’Reilly’s been on fire. That’s a real-life, legitimate injury and Kyle O’Reilly is out, not sure how long but it’s a big loss,” Khan said. “We were not expecting that. He had just been on fire for the company lately so it’s a big deal to lose Kyle O’Reilly.”

O’Reilly has not wrestled since the June 8 edition of AEW Dynamite. He won the Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night, then came up short against Jon Moxley in the main event. Before that, O’Reilly worked a rough match against Darby Allin at Double Or Nothing on May 29, which he won, and then participated in the 10-man match on the post-Double Or Nothing Dynamite.

While O’Reilly has not wrestled since June 8, he did appear on last Friday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Rampage. After Allin defeated Bobby Fish, Fish attacked Allin until Sting made his return, stopping O’Reilly from bringing a steel chair into the ring. Sting hit O’Reilly below the belt with his bat, then kicked the bat into O’Reilly’s groin.

O’Reilly has not commented on his injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on O’Reilly’s status and when he will be back in action.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.