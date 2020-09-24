As noted, the first-ever WWE NXT Gauntlet Eliminator on this week’s “Take Off To Takeover” episode saw Kyle O’Reilly win to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Finn Balor, earning a title shot at “Takeover: 31” on Sunday, October 4. You can click here for photos & videos from the main event, which also featured Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher, Kushida, and Bronson Reed, and the current announced Takeover card.

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H took to Twitter after the show and hyped up the O’Reilly vs. Balor match for Takeover. Triple H gave major praise to O’Reilly and said the match may steal the show on October 4.

He wrote, “@KORCombat’s success in #WWENXT shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. A student of his craft, he’s a dedicated (and decorated Superstar). THIS #NXTTakeOver match has the ability to steal the show.”

Michaels added, “SIGN. ME. UP!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT”

Kevin Owens also commented on the match, writing, “This is going to be fantastic.”

Above is post-show video of O’Reilly talking to Sarah Schreiber backstage. She asked O’Reilly how he’s feeling going into the match, and he said this is the biggest moment of his life.

“Well, let’s not forget about being the first-ever three-time NXT Tag Team Champion in NXT history, but that’s beside the point,” O’Reilly said. “Yeah, that was huge. I came into this match on relatively short notice, but we make the most of these opportunities. Takeover isn’t just the biggest match of Kyle O’Reilly’s career, which it is… it’s not just a huge match for The Undisputed Era as a whole, which it is… this is the biggest moment of my life.”

Schreiber then asked O’Reilly if he’s intimidated over the match with Balor.

“I get intimidated going to the grocery store because I’m being mobbed by fans, but to be perfectly honest, I’ve got some butterflies,” O’Reilly admitted. “I mean, every time I hear you say Takeover or Finn Balor, I’m literally getting goosebumps. Do you understand what I’m saying? This is huge for me.

“I thrive under high presser situations. I mean, it really drives me, Sarah. Can you think of a higher pressure situation than the main event of Takeover for the NXT Championship? Please tell me, if there is one, because I don’t think there is. So, Finn Balor, NXT, the world, is gonna see just what Kyle O’Reilly can do when he’s under pressure.”

O’Reilly also tweeted after the show and wrote, “I’m coming for you, Flinn!”

Stay tuned for more on O’Reilly vs. Balor and the “Takeover: 31” event. You can see a few more tweets on O’Reilly vs. Balor below, along with O’Reilly’s promo:

