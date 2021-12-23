Tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT opened with Adam Cole taking on Orange Cassidy in singles-action, which Cole ended up winning thanks to an assist from a surprise special guest, Kyle O’Reilly.

The former NXT superstar rocked Cassidy from behind and participated in a post match beatdown with Cole and Bobby Fish as the fans in Greensboro chanted “Undisputed Era.” The Young Bucks would come out afterwards to confront Cole about O’Reilly’s arrival, but everyone would leave before any questions were answered.

AEW President Tony Khan would tweet out after that O’Reilly is officially All Elite.