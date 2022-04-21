Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh featured tag champion Jungle Boy taking on Kyle O’Reilly in singles-action, where the winner would qualify for the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After a competitive back and forth it would be O’Reilly who picked up the victory after nailing Jungle Boy with a knee-drop from the top rope. He joins Samoa Joe, who qualified on an earlier episode of AEW programming. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@KORCombat snatches the cross arm-breaker with tremendous speed but @boy_myth_legend escapes and counters with a kick! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/jR3FjqHIQl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

The strength that it took for @KORCombat to fight out of that submission hold by @boy_myth_legend!! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/OqnAvngpdY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

And with that knee drop, @KORCombat advances in to the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8dosOAW22V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

