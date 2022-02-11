During his recent interview on The Sessions with host Renee Paquette AEW star Kyle O’Reilly recalled his experience attending WrestleMania XX in New York, as well as his thoughts on his battle against diabetes. Highlights can be found below.

Kyle recalling attending WrestleMania XX as a fan:

“Angle vs Lesnar was the main event,” he recalled. “It was Hogan vs McMahon 20 years in the making with the return of Rowdy Roddy Piper, and then Shawn vs Jericho, which was one of the best live matches that I’ve ever seen in my life. But just to experience WrestleMania as a 15 year old, for the first time going to a big event, it’s in a different city, and my mom took me and my buddies down and dropped us off and went to the casino to kill a few hours. It was so amazing. Everybody has that moment when they know they want to be a pro wrestler, and I had that moment long before that, but just the spectacle of it all, I could just close my eyes and remember everything about it.”

Kyle on dealing with having diabetes:

“I found out when I was less than a year into wrestling. I was like 18,” he said. “I just started having matches. I was trying to get licensed for Washington state. You needed blood work done. Something was definitely up for a while. I was really sick and lost a ton of weight. There wasn’t enough water in the world to satiate my thirst. We knew something was up but pleading ignorance, like if I ignore the problem I’m sure it will go away. Lo and behold, they diagnosed me on the spot. My blood sugar levels were through the roof. The doctor’s were towing the line saying this wrestling has to stop, but it’s just something I have to adapt with. I took it in stride, like this is my new life. This is everything I have to do to stay healthy. In the end, it’s made me more accountable for my own health. Don’t get me wrong. It’s a brutal physical and mental grind that never ends. Each day it’s constant. I’m making decisions on my medication that literally can mean life or death in one moment.”

