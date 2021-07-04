NXT star and former multi-time tag champion Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with Robbie Fox on his My Mom’s Basement podcast about a wide range of topics, including his love for comic books and how he’s currently working himself through the Sandman series. Highlights are below.

Says he’s loving Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman Series:

I’m currently reading Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series, and it is phenomenal. The storytelling is so heavy and so deep and thought out and it’s really blowing my mind. I’m really into comic books and you know, not necessarily superheroes, I love superheroes, but just the medium of comic books used to tell a story is so cool. Graphic novels and this that and the other. Novels in general. I really love fictional narratives, things like that. We’re all geeky in our own ways, right?

How he’s also into The Invisibles due to its paranormal themes:

Another one, similar to the whole paranormal thing is, I don’t know if you’re familiar with Grant Morrison’s The Invisibles?,” said O’Reilly. “The Invisibles is really cool. You should check that out. It’s kind of like these sort of underground superheroes but they’re going against these archons and the underground bases of aliens. Stuff like that. It’s kind of all the cool fun things we were just talking about but in a storytelling comic book. The Invisible is pretty sweet too, you should check it out.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)