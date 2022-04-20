AEW star Kyle O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier today to hype his Owen Hart Memorial tournament qualifier against current AEW tag champion Jungle Boy on this evening’s Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In his tweet O’Reilly promises to tear down one of AEW’s Four Pillars, and even reveals the strategy he will use going into the bout. He writes, “It’s been at least a decade* since my last singles match but I won’t waste an opportunity to compete in the Owen Hart tournament and tear down one of AEW’s precious pillars.*maybe more like 6 months. Strategy for tonight you ask? Let Jungleman’s inexperience create a moment or opening to attack. If I can withstand an early assault based off his speed and eagerness and take him into deep waters I should be able to take his back and make him sleepy. This won’t be easy though.”

O’Reilly and Bobby Fish were recently unsuccessful in challenging Jurassic Express for the AEW tag team titles. Stay tuned to see who advances to the prestigious tournament later this evening.