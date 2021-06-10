NXT superstar Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with DAZN to hype up next week’s Takeover In Your House pay per view, where the former Undisputed Era member named his old rival, Finn Balor, as the best wrestler in the industry. Hear O’Reilly’s full thoughts on the subject below.

I think Finn Balor is. He’s a guy who’s done everything. (He’s) a former Universal champion. For whatever reason, he came back to NXT and has just helped elevate every single guy that he’s wrestled in NXT. He’s helped elevate the brand of NXT just by him being here and by him putting everything into his work, delivering, and busting his ass when he certainly didn’t have to.

I think his work definitely speaks for itself because everything he’s done has just been top-notch. I know myself, I’ve learned a lot getting to wrestle Finn. For my money, I’d say Finn Balor is at the top of that list right now.