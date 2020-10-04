NXT star Kyle O’Reilly spoke with ComicBook.com to hype up this evening’s Takeover 31 special, where O’Reilly is set to challenge Finn Balor for the NXT championship. The Undisputed Era member would touch on whether or not he’s ready for the responsibility of being the brand’s top champion, as well as handle the media responsibilities that come with it. Highlights are below.

On possibly becoming world champion:

I understand that’s just par for the course when you’re a main event guy in this company, you carry those responsibilities, and this is something I’ve wanted my entire life. I prepared for this. Growing up, you read all the books of all the guys you admire and they tell you about the grind and how hard it is, the media, the nonstop go. That’s just something you prepare for when you chase this dream job. That’s just what’s going to come with it. So I’m 100% ready for that responsibility and I think I’ll do a good job with it.

How he’s prepared to handle the responsibilities: