*** UPDATE *** Kyle O’Reilly is doing fine and the stretcher job was a part of the show-closing angle with Adam Cole. You can click here for the update.

Kyle O’Reilly may have suffered an injury as this week’s WWE NXT episode went off the air on the USA Network.

As seen in the Twitter photos below from a fan in attendance inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, O’Reilly was taken away on a stretcher by medics. Triple H and other officials were right there with him, as was NXT Champion Finn Balor, among others. The photos also show that a WWE camera man was filming as O’Reilly was tended to.

The fan noted that after hitting the steel steps at ringside during the main event angle, O’Reilly appeared to be knocked out until a ringside medic came over and had to wake him up. It was noted that O’Reilly’s condition looked “pretty bad” and it was also said that he suffered a seizure, but the seizure has not been confirmed. The fan added that the incident was scary to see as O’Reilly had to be waken up by the medic.

For those who missed it, this week’s NXT main event saw O’Reilly, Balor and Roderick Strong take on Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Adam Cole interfered towards the end of the show, attacking Balor and O’Reilly. Cole knocked Balor off the top turnbuckle, then took O’Reilly down with a kick at ringside. He then dropped O’Reilly on top of the steel steps with a Brainbuster. This led to Team Dunne getting the win. After the match, Cole came back down and attacked Balor in the ring again. O’Reilly was shown laying face-down at ringside while Cole raised the NXT Title over Balor, and the show went off the air.

It should be noted that O’Reilly is a Type 1 Diabetic and previously shared his story in a 2019 Instagram post.

Renee Paquette (Renee Young) took to Twitter after the show and wrote, “I really hope @KORcombat is ok.”

Cole also commented on what he did to O’Reilly in the ringside attack, in keeping with the storylines.

“What needed to be done,” he wrote.

There is no word yet on if this is a part of the angle, or if O’Reilly was really hurt. Stay tuned for more on his status as we are looking into the matter and hope to have an update soon.

You can see the related posts below, along with a clip from the attack by Cole:

After he hit the steps he was just laying there didn't even move until the doctor came over to him pic.twitter.com/KZRIstNI4k — Alex Blanning (@alex_blanning) February 18, 2021

Hopefully Kyle is ok

I was there at the cwc in my pod and it looked bad pic.twitter.com/ptjRbnZd4u — Alex Blanning (@alex_blanning) February 18, 2021

The hole thing was scary to see right in front of me. The doctor actually had to wake him up. — Alex Blanning (@alex_blanning) February 18, 2021

I really hope @KORcombat is ok. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 18, 2021

What needed to be done. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 18, 2021

