AEW star Kyle O’Reilly issued a statement on his Twitter earlier today where the reDRagon member hyped up tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view, where he and Bobby Fish will challenge both Jurassic Express and the Young Bucks in a triple-threat match for the AEW tag team championship.

O’Reilly writes that he has no beef with the Bucks other than some friendly competition, then takes a shot at Jurassic Express, specifically Jungle Boy, for his attack on them during last night’s Rampage. His full statement reads:

There is zero issue between us & the Bucks besides maybe friendly competitiveness. Upmost respect for those guys whereas I have no idea where Mowgli & Dino droppings get off disrespecting us ALL last night. Bucks x reDRagon at Revolution will destroy those time traveling hippies! Now put that in your bio and post it!

This will be O’Reilly’s first title opportunity since joining AEW back in December. See his tweets below.