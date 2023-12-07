Kyle O’Reilly gives an update on his absence from AEW.

The longtime veteran has been out of action for over 18 months, with a report dropping yesterday revealing that he is still not super close to a return. O’Reilly had some complications following neck surgery, which is why he had been sidelined for so long. However, the former multi-time champion does hint on Instagram that he might be back in time for AEW’s 2024 tour of Canada. The promotion announced on last night’s Dynamite that they will be returning to the Great White North in March.

O’Reilly signed with AEW at the tail-end of 2021.