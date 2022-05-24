AEW superstar Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with the Toddcast about all things pro-wrestling, most notably how long the Undisputed Elite member will be competing for the promotion since making his debut in December of 2021. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has signed with AEW for five years:

“For me, in five years, I’ll still be with AEW. I signed a five-year deal with them. Hopefully, by then, champion of the company or several time tag champion, just having fun and never losing that love I have for the business.”

Describes how easy it is to get jaded, bitter, and beat up in this business:

“It’s so easy to get kind of jaded and bitter and beat up in this line of work because sometimes it’s such a grind. You’re traveling all the time, you’re beat up, you’re sore, you’re not always getting used. I want to be happy with what I’ve accomplished and satisfied.”

How he hopes he’ll still be having kick ass matches in that time:

“Hopefully, having kick ass matches because that’s what it’s about for me. Getting in the ring. That’s where Kyle O’Reilly is best suited, between those ropes, just trying to have good matches with guys.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)