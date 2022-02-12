During his recent interview with Renee Paquette on the Sessions AEW star Kyle O’Reilly spoke about his time in NXT, and how Triple H would compare the brand to the WWE main roster, even referring to it as the broadway of wrestling. Highlights from O’Reilly’s chat with Paquette can be found below.

On how Triple H compared NXT and the main roster:

“When NXT got its TV deal, there was something Hunter said that I loved when he compared NXT to the main roster. He said NXT was like the broadway show. It’s where the real performers get out there. They’ve got the chops, they can act, they can sing, they can dance, they can do it all, and there are no special effects. There are no big-budget blockbuster movie special effects that are hiding it all like RAW and Smackdown would be. I just thought that was such a great analogy, and it really rang true.”

How WWE has a mindset of not wanting pro-wrestlers:

“‘We don’t want pro ‘rasslers was something I heard. And it was like, ‘Okay, well I am a pro wrestler. And I want to be a pro wrestler still. So I want to go where I can be a pro wrestler.’ And I know that the things are the same – sports entertainment, wrestling, it’s all the same. But I don’t know if everyone looks at it that way.”

