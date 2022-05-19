Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Houston Texas featured Kyle O’Reilly taking on Rey Fenix in the quarterfinal round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.
The match was a competitive back and forth that saw a ton o close-calls but in the end O’Reilly would emerge victorious after trapping Fenix in a submission. He will now move on to the tournament semifinals, where he will face Samoa Joe.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
