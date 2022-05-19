Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Houston Texas featured Kyle O’Reilly taking on Rey Fenix in the quarterfinal round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

The match was a competitive back and forth that saw a ton o close-calls but in the end O’Reilly would emerge victorious after trapping Fenix in a submission. He will now move on to the tournament semifinals, where he will face Samoa Joe.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@KORCombat does it! He advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament and this match has left us all speechless! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/v2P9I1nHcF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.