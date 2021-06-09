NXT superstar Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with TV Insider to hype up next week’s Takeover In Your House pay per view, where O’Reilly will face Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, and Pete Dunne in a Fatal-Five way for the NXT championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he feels about his first singles run in WWE:

It has certainly been challenging. I’ve had singles experience, but this is new for me coming to WWE and NXT. Those singles matches were few and far between. It has definitely put me into the deep end. I’ve grown and evolved because we all have those dreams of becoming a singles champion in WWE. I love tag team wrestling, and I think I’m a good tag team wrestler. But this is something new.

On delivering his own promos now that he’s away from the Undisputed Era:

Just trying to match the intensity of Adam Cole when he is delivering promos. For my money, he is one of the best in the business. He has been a huge inspiration to me being a top guy in NXT for as long as he has. Just the way he would deliver has been an inspiration. Being a vocal guy was never a strong point. But it’s new challenges. New opportunities. I am giving it my all.

Whether there was any apprehension for breaking up the Undisputed Era:

To a degree, it was heartbreaking because we put so much into this group. Groups don’t last for very long in the wrestling business in WWE. So the fact the four of us were a faction for as long as we were and accomplished so many things. That was such an amazing ride as The Undisputed Era. Whether it was time or wasn’t to break up, these things happen. Who is to say The Undisputed Era won’t reunite? To break up makes the reunion that much sweeter.

