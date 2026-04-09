Kyle O’Reilly is ready for an AEW homecoming.

The British Columbia, Canada native spoke with This is VANCOLOUR for an interview this week.

During the discussion, O’Reilly, who has been on the sidelines recovering from an injury, teased making a return in front of his hometown fans at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view this Sunday night in Vancouver.

In a teaser clip promoting the release of the full interview, O’Reilly mentioned how he wants to be ready to go by this Sunday.

“I really wanna be ready in time for the Vancouver pay-per-view,” O’Reilly stated. “Which is Dynasty, coming up this weekend from Rogers Arena.”

O’Reilly continued, “So wink, wink, nudge, nudge. Maybe I’ll be back in time for that.”

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