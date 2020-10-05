Prior to his epic showdown with Finn Balor at Takeover 31, NXT star Kyle O’Reilly spoke to the Gorilla Position to hype the bout and talk all things pro-wrestling. During the interview the former multi-time tag champion would be asked who he thinks WWE should bring in from an outside company, a question he had a quick answer for by naming NJPW’s Jay White.

Someone that we should get in WWE that’s not here right now? Hmm, that’s a really tough question. A guy I’ve been a fan of for a while and friends with is Jay White. He’s a guy I saw go through the dojo system in Japan and he’s really grown into himself and I think he’s an elite performer and he’s one of the best in the world right now so I think it’s only a matter of time until Jay White is a top guy in WWE in my opinion.

White interviewed earlier today by Sports Illustrated. You can read more about that here. Check out O’Reilly’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)