Apparently Bray Wyatt wanted to portray live versions of his Firefly Funhouse characters from WWE.

According to Kyle Scarborough, who created the Fiend Mask, WWE was attempting to bring the Firefly Funhouse to life but Wyatt would only agree to the idea if he were able to portray all of the characters himself. Scarborough reveals that only one design was mocked up, which was for Huskus. You can see the image below.

Fun Fact: the WWE wanted to bring the #FireflyFunHouse alive, but @Windham6 would only do it if he played the characters himself.

Only one was mocked up, and this would've been the concept for FFH Huskus. It was hinted, but ultimately shelved.#TheFiend #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/1DykU2B5Ch — Kyle A. Scarborough (@ScarboroughTWTC) October 30, 2021

Scarborough later adds that he was asked to mock up a design for a mask for Alexa Bliss during her time running alongside Wyatt. You can see that image below.