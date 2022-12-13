WWE is giving Kylie Rae a look before tonight’s WWE RAW tapings in Milwaukee.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that former AEW, Impact and NWA star Rae is working a Main Event match to air later this week, apparently against Dana Brooke.

Rae was in Orlando last week for the week-long tryouts at the WWE Performance Center. She was said to be in high spirits, but there’s no word yet on if she was offered a contract.

Rae initially signed with AEW in their early days, but she asked for her release for personal reasons in the summer of 2019. She briefly worked for Impact Wrestling and the NWA after that. She’s worked 2022 dates for Freelance Wrestling, NJPW, and Black Label Pro, among other indies.

It looks like the other Main Event match will feature Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

UPDATE: Full spoilers can be found here.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.