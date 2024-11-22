Kylie Rae is the latest WWE Independent Development prospect.

During Freelance Wrestling’s ‘Thursday Night Slammasters’ event, it was announced that Rae has joined the WWE ID program.

Rae is one of the top independent wrestlers out there these days. She has previously worked for AEW, TNA Wrestling, GCW, and many others.

Best worker on the indies now on IWTV pic.twitter.com/X2OwWVyNkM — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) November 22, 2024

Congratulations to Kylie Rae for being WWE ID’d pic.twitter.com/KV6Sh9RRwt — TG (@ThomasGordAxW) November 22, 2024

As we reported earlier here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Linda McMahon has been nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Education.

McMahon is currently facing a sexual abuse lawsuit.

According to multiple reports, Donald Trump’s transition team wasn’t aware of a sexual abuse lawsuit involving Linda McMahon prior to nominating her for his cabinet.

McMahon, who has been nominated to the Department of Education under Trump, has no background whatsoever as an educator.

Taking to Twitter, Stephanie McMahon reacted to her mother’s nomination. She wrote,

“Congratulations @Linda_McMahon on being nominated for United States Secretary of Education. Your grandchildren will know you as a two-time cabinet member! What a legacy for us all! I am so proud of you Mom!”

Congratulations @Linda_McMahon on being nominated for United States Secretary of Education. Your grandchildren will know you as a two-time cabinet member! What a legacy for us all! I am so proud of you Mom! pic.twitter.com/LuUJbOVnbp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 21, 2024

