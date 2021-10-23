Pro-wrestling star Kylie Rae issued a heartfelt statement on her social media channels earlier today announcing that she will no longer be appearing at her scheduled bookings for Freelance Underground or the NWA this weekend.

Rae reveals that she had relapsed and fallen into another serious battle with her mental health, which she admits was only being treated with marijuana and alcohol, but that she is already on the road to sobriety and hopes that some additional help will get her feeling like her old self. Full statement below.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will not be able to perform at Freelance Underground and NWA this weekend, nor AAW next weekend. Unfortunately, I found myself in a relapse situation and need some time for recovery. This has been going on since late August and has gradually regressed since then. I tried holding this in and working through the pain, doing my best to fulfill commitments, but it’s become too much, and needed help. I have been having a difficult time differentiating what is real and what is fake, especially in these types of environments. Regretfully, I tried masking the pain through marijuana and alcohol. I have tried to be as open as I can with all of you about my mental health struggles, but I was not being honest with the unhealthy coping mechanisms I adapted. For that, I’m deeply sorry. Graciously, with the help of loved ones, I have been working towards sobriety again. I was hoping things would get better this weekend, but this doesn’t seem to be a quick fix. At this time, I am seeking further help and am hoping to come back a healthier version of myself. I wanted to apologize for any issues this causes. I wanted to thank companies like Freelance, Freelance Underground, NWA, and AAW for being so understanding and patient throughout this time. Moving forward,I would like to express my gratitude for all of you, and the continuous support and compassion you have given me. Whether you were able to understand or not, I always felt your empathy and I can’t thank you enough for that. With love always. <3

From all of us at Wrestling Headlines we want to wish Rae health and happiness, and throw our support to her during this time.