Kylie Rae has resurfaced as she is doing personalized Cameo videos. She is charging $55 per video.

Rae was last seen working in Impact Wrestling this past fall and was supposed to wrestle Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Bound for Glory, which had plans for her to win the match.

Although she was in town for the show, she never made it to the arena as she went back home. The promotion was not aware until they were on the air for the PPV.

Rae later announced via her Patreon that she was no longer a professional wrestler and would be taking a break from social media. Rae is still currently under an Impact deal.