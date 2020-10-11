IMPACT Knockout and former AEW star Kylie Rae will no longer be appearing at today’s Black Label Pro Threat Level Noon event, which is airing on FITE TV. She was set to battle Killer Kelly, but has been replaced by Billie Starkz.

The promotion writes on Twitter, “**THREAT LEVEL NOON UPDATE** Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kylie Rae is unable to appear today. But we already have your replacement. @Kelly_WP vs @BillieStarkz happens today!”

Rae wasn’t the only IMPACT star that was forced to pull out of an indie event this weekend. Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, who will defend against Rae at the Bound For Glory pay per view, dropped out of GCW’s Bloodsport so she could remain quarantined prior to BFG.