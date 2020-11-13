One of the big stories over the past month was the mysterious no-show of IMPACT star Kylie Rae at the October 24th Bound For Glory pay per view. Rae was set to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts championship, but would be replaced by Su Yung, who would go on to win the title.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rae was set to defeat Purrazzo and become the new Knockouts champion and face of the division. The report adds that Rae was going to one of two women to play Marvel characters for the lucha-libre promotion AAA, which is said to have been a mainstream spot with a ton of merchandising.

As of this writing IMPACT has yet to release Rae from her contract. She announced on her Patreon page that she was no longer a pro-wrestler.