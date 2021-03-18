Kylie Rae is set to make her return to pro wrestling in June.

Warrior Wrestling out of Chicago has announced that Rae will defend her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title on Saturday, June 5 at the first event in The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series. There is no word yet on who her challenger will be.

Kylie has not wrestled since the October 13 Impact Wrestling episode, where she defeated Kimber Lee. She made headlines back in 2019 when she became the first women’s wrestler signed by AEW. She left the promotion after wrestling just one match, which was the Fatal 4 Way at Double Or Nothing 2019. That match also featured Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, and the winner, Britt Baker. Rae ended up going to Impact soon after leaving AEW, where she feuded with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She was scheduled to challenge Purrazzo at the Bound For Glory 2020 pay-per-view, but she did not appear. Rae announced a few days later that she was “unwell” and was no longer a pro wrestler.

Rae won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title from Tessa Blanchard back on September 12 of last year. She made her first successful title defense over Madison Rayne on September 26. She has not defended the title since then.

The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series is a “collection of outdoor, socially-distanced, safe” pro wrestling events that will be hosted on Marian Catholic’s Dave Mattio Field in Chicago Heights, IL. The first event will be held on June 5, which will feature Rae’s return. The other two shows will take place on Saturday, July 17 and a date to be determined in August.

Other wrestlers announced for the June 5 show include Warrior Wrestling Champion Trey Miguel, Brian Pillman Jr., Brian Cage, Thunder Rosa, and IWTV Champion Lee Moriarty, among others. Matches and more talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kids 16 and under will be admitted to the Warrior Wrestling summer shows for free with a paying adult. General Admission Field Seating tickets are $47.50 while Bleachers/Standing Room tickets are $32.50. Parking is included in the ticket price. Tickets can be purchased online at warriorwrestling.net. A scaled-down, socially-distanced VIP Fan Fest will take place before the show from 5-6:30pm, with tickets going for $75. Doors to the wrestling show will open to the public at 6:30 and bell time is at 7pm. This will be a family-friendly event.

A Season Pass for the whole summer is being sold for $300, and is a $450 value. The Season Pass includes a Field Seat at all three shows, entry to all 3 VIP Fan Fest events to meet all of the wrestlers, and to receive an autograph from every wrestler on items that you bring or buy, and a photo on your phone with every wrestler. The Season Pass also includes a Warrior Wrestling mask, a poster for each show, and an overall series poster. Season Pass holders are allowed to bring up to 3 kids under 16 for free, and they get free parking.

Warrior Wrestling has announced that COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at these contact-free events. Masks are required and fans will receive temperature checks upon entry. Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. Also, hand sanitizer will be available.

A portion of proceeds from the June 5 show will go to benefit scholarships and student activities at Marian Catholic High School. You can find more on the school at marianchs.com and more on Warrior Wrestling at warriorwrestling.net.

Stay tuned for more on Rae’s return to pro wrestling and the Warrior Wrestling shows. Below is their announcement on Rae’s return:

SMILIE. KYLIE. RAE. She's baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack. Saturday, June 5th. Warrior Wrestling. Chicago. Defending her title. Match announcement to follow…(but the timing of this announcement may give you a clue….) Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/pYNizYmJo1 — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 18, 2021

