Kzy pinned ISHIN in the main event of Dragon Gate’s September 26 Storm Gate show in Mimasaka, Japan. He teamed with Strong Machine J and U-T to beat ISHIN, Yoshiki Kato and Jason Lee in a six-man match that ended after Kzy’s running elbow smash at 17 minutes and 21 seconds.

Dragon Gate reported an attendance of 275 at Mimasaka Cultural Center in Okayama Prefecture. The result gave the Open the Dream Gate champion the deciding fall over one half of the promotion’s current Twin Gate championship team, though the company did not announce a new title match in its written results.

JACKY KAMEI scored the fall in the semifinal, pinning KAGETORA with a jackknife cradle after 10 minutes and 29 seconds. KAMEI and Riiita defeated the team of KAGETORA and Dragon Kid.

In the other six-man match, Ryoya Tanaka pinned Shachihoko BOY after Cross Saber at 10 minutes and 15 seconds. Tanaka teamed with Homare and Kazuma Kimura against Shachihoko BOY, Yuki Yoshioka and Kota Minoura.

YAMATO and Susumu Yokosuka won their tag match against Madoka Kikuta and KAI by disqualification. Dragon Gate’s result lists a weapon attack as the reason for the decision, with YAMATO awarded the win over KAI at five minutes and 34 seconds.

Punch Tominaga submitted Jiro Shinbashi with a flying armbar in the second match. El Cielo and Luis Mante opened the show with a win over Hyo and Mochizuki Junior, as El Cielo pinned Mochizuki Junior following a spinning tombstone piledriver.

Source: Dragon Gate’s official September 26 Storm Gate results.