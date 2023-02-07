New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their LA Dojo will be launching an NJPW Academy led by company stars KUSHIDA, Rocky Romero, and more. Full details can be found below.

On March 24, 2023, NJPW’s LA Dojo celebrates its 5th Anniversary. With the likes of Clark Connors, Kevin Knight and more starting their NJPW journeys in the Dojo, while Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura have found themselves progressing under the tutelage of Katsuyori Shibata there, the full time, immersive training environment of the LA Dojo has firmly established itself as the premier site of talent development in the United States.

At the same time, individual training seminars in the LA Dojo led by the likes of KUSHIDA and Rocky Romero have seen wrestlers with some match experience share ideas and further their prospects, creating unique learning experiences and further fostering talent in order to advance the wrestling space as a whole.

NJPW Academy will see the next step in the evolution of the LA Dojo. The Academy offers twice weekly classes that present attendees with a 24 session curriculum at an affordable rate. Led by established, world class trainers in the LA Dojo’s excellent facility, the courses on offer at the Academy will see prospective talent expertly equipped to further their career anywhere in the world, or to take on the full time commitment of LA Dojo proper.

NJPW Academy offers students Beginners and Advanced Courses, both taking place over 24 sessions across a 12 week period. Both sessions cost $2,400 if paid in two installments of $1,200, or $2,200 if paid upfront.

Course Information

Beginners Course

-Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-10pm.

-Starts March 27th and ends June 22nd (* dates subject to change*).

-Two installments of $1,200 (due by March 24 & May 1) or one installment of $2,200 (due by March 24)

-Suited to those with no experience or less than one year of training.

-Those applying should be 18+ and in good physical shape. There are no restrictions on gender, height or weight.

-The teachers are DKC and Bateman.

-The mission statement of this class is to learn the fundamentals of professional wrestling to prepare students to enter an intermediate course. Students will build a solid foundation on which to build upon.

-50% off special seminars

-Everyone completing 75% or greater of the course will receive a diploma with the NJPW Academy logo.

-Graduates will receive a diploma and discount for next level course

Advanced Course

-Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-10pm.

-Starts March 28th and ends June 22nd (*dates subject to change*)

-Two installments of $1,200 (due by March 24 & May 1) or one installment of $2,200 (due by March 24)

-Suited to those with more than one year of training.

-Those applying should be 18+ and in good physical shape. There are no restrictions on gender, height or weight.

-The teachers are KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser.

-The mission statement of this class is to advance students’ careers by learning from high level wrestlers with global experience.

-50% off special seminars

-Everyone completing 75% or greater of the course will receive a diploma with the NJPW Academy logo.

-Graduates will receive a diploma and discount for future course.

Comment from NJPW Academy coach Fred Rosser:

For me as a coach, I’m not looking to break you, I’m looking to make you. Here you get to train in a sanctioned NJPW ring, and my promise to you is that I’ll give it my all to make sure you’re polished, seasoned, and ready, either to get looked at by NJPW, or anywhere else, or even just to continue wrestling as a hobby. There’s room for everybody at the finish line, and I’ll be working to help you get there.

Comment from NJPW Academy Coach KUSHIDA:

The young guys that will come out of the Academy with their diplomas are going to be perfectly equipped, whether as a full time Young Lion looking to make a mark in Japan, or in other promotions in America, Mexico and Europe. This is a huge positive for LA Dojo and a project that is completely full of potential.