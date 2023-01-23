Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth, while La Facción Ingobernable will also be in action. Emi Sakura and Skye Blue will be representing the women’s division.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the full line-up for tonight’s show:

* Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok

* Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Richie Slade and David McCallion

* Tony Nese and Ari Daivari vs. Jordan Cruz and Big Fonz

* La Facción Ingobernable’s Rush and Perro Peligroso vs. Papacito Negro and Papacito Blanco

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno vs. Serpentico, Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

