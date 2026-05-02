LA Knight is making it clear that his rise in WWE didn’t follow the same blueprint as some of the biggest names in company history.

While promoting WWE’s upcoming two-night premium live event in Tampa, “The Megastar” appeared on Mackey & Judd and pushed back on comparisons between his organic popularity and the ascents of Bryan Danielson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Knight didn’t hesitate to draw a firm line between his journey and theirs.

“He is but I’m gonna put a little asterisk there,” Knight said when comparison was made between his rise in WWE and Bryan Danielson’s rise in WWE. “Because a lot of people make that comparison to me, and I’m gonna tell you how mine’s completely different. His was a groundswell in the same way where it was like the people kind of took over the show and said, ‘Hey, we want this guy.’ However, by that point, the guy had already been an Intercontinental Champion, I think a couple times a Tag Team Champion. He had been in major storylines and all that. I had done literally nothing. I had no machine behind me, nothing.”

That’s the difference, according to Knight.

Nothing.

Knight went on to reflect on his program with the late Bray Wyatt, explaining how he was positioned at the time, and how he turned it into an opportunity.

“I was fed to Bray Wyatt. God bless him, and he was great to me and we had an awesome thing there, but I was literally fed to Bray Wyatt and in those times of being fed to him, I was able to shine in that process to where the people were like, ‘Oh wait, this guy, he’s pretty good,’ and from there they could watch me just have no plan. There was nothing. Nothing for me, nothing for me, nothing for me but in those nothings that was happening, those little one-minute nothings where it was like, ‘Alright, well, yeah, he can talk for a minute,’ I made sure to make the damnedest of that.”

He continued, doubling down on the idea that his climb came without the traditional foundation others had.

“So, when we talk about a Daniel Bryan or we talk about Steve Austin or any of these others who had these groundswell of support, they had already had runs as Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion, pushes. I had nothing. I came in and was just floundering, doing jack nothing, and from there, somehow out of that, just with those little bits of one minute to be able to talk and get my personality out and have a little bit of wrestling, I was able to go ahead and get that groundswell. If you ask me, not to toot my own horn but toot toot, nobody has ever done what I’ve done. I hate to say that and sound like I’m over here just blowing smoke up my own keister but it’s just when you really pull everything back, pull all the layers back, nobody’s ever done that.”

And he wasn’t finished.

Knight also addressed comparisons to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, acknowledging the legend’s greatness while pointing out key differences in timing and trajectory.

“Not to take anything away from Austin. You’re talking about one of the greatest of all time. But, if you wanna see when he really starts getting the major star pops, it doesn’t really happen until he wins the WWF Championship, the WWE Championship. Me, I was getting the major star pops at Money in the Bank when I hadn’t done a thing. I hadn’t won a championship, I hadn’t done anything. I had been on the roster for less than a year, doing next to nothing.”

It’s a comparison he clearly takes seriously.

“Whereas, again, with Austin, he’d been around now for — what — when he started getting the monster pops, would have maybe been end of ‘97 but I’m really gonna say probably ‘98. He’d been on the roster for two years at that point in time. He’d already been, again, Intercontinental Champion. He’d been in major storylines with major talent. I was not… and it’s the same thing with Daniel Bryan, it’s the same thing with all of them. I’m not taking anything away from them. They all still did it. They proved themselves. Still a couple of the greatest of all time but I’m telling you just from that state, yeah, it’s a major sticking point for me. Nobody’s ever done that from that depth.”