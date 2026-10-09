LA Knight has his sights set on becoming World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Money In The Bank 2026, but he knows winning the title might only be half the battle.

Knight is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Saturday’s premium live event in New Orleans. With the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match taking place on the same night, the possibility of an immediate cash-in is something he has to consider.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Knight acknowledged the potential threat but explained why he isn’t allowing it to distract him from his primary objective.

“It’s something I don’t really think I can put too much focus on. It’s something that’s got to be in the back of my head cuz it’s a possibility, right? But at the same time, I got to keep my eyes on the prize as far as just getting there,” Knight said.

“So, if I’m putting the cart before the horse and going, ‘Oh, I don’t want to get cashed in on.’ Well, I got to focus on getting the damn thing first before I worry about anybody cashing in on me. It’s something to consider, but the main thing is making sure that by the end of that we’re counting a three and it’s me with the hand in the air and holding that championship.”

Knight also discussed the possibility of someone attempting to cash in on him immediately after a potential title victory. While acknowledging that he could be vulnerable following a hard-fought match against Reigns, Knight warned that anyone attempting to take advantage of the situation would be making a mistake.

“I got to tell you, it would be incredibly out of character for me to run, but at the same time, if I’m on my feet, it’s a bad idea to come down and cash in on me. I’m just saying. Would I be a little less fresh? Yeah. I would say their best chance is if somehow I win the match, but I’m still down and dead.”

Knight went on to suggest that having the championship in his possession could actually give him another way to defend himself against a potential cash-in attempt.

“I don’t know how that would go down or what caused that, but short of that, that’d be a bad idea. Especially when I’m standing there with a heavy gold belt in my hand because if you’re coming down to threaten my reign right off the bat, there’s a chance you’re going to eat one. You’re going to eat a good shot with that belt.”

Knight and Reigns have history dating back to their previous singles encounter at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, where Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The two will renew their rivalry when WWE Money In The Bank 2026 takes place this Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.