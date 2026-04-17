LA Knight has heard the rumors.

And now he’s addressing them.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling to promote WrestleMania 42, “The Megastar” addressed past rumors regarding himself being the possible opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, as well as his thoughts on working with iShowSpeed.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On past rumors about him being Brock Lesnar’s opponent at WrestleMania: “Look man, that’s a marquee match no matter what way you look at it. Brock’s been a huge name for 20 years. With that being the case, I mean, jeez, you end up in a match like look, Oba’s killing it with that whole thing. So Oba got the spot with Brock. You know, it was rumored that I might have the spot with Brock, and I did eliminate him in the Royal Rumble. With that being the case, I mean, it could have fit. But yeah, either position [is] very unique. Very good spot to be in either way.”

On if he sees being the opponent for iShowSpeed at WrestleMania as an honor: “I think it takes a minute for that to kind of metastasize, so to speak. When it’s first coming together, it’s kind of like we’re going to do what? Then as things kind of go on and happen, you start to see like even the social media viewer clip numbers and all that kind of stuff where it’s like these clips are getting how many views? Okay well, maybe we’re on to something here. Obviously kudos to Speed and whoever else might be driving some of those views but we’re getting a chunk of that, we’re getting a piece of that. Again you’re talking about that trust on so many levels because you’re looking at the trust of just going in and working this spot with these people who like oh wow, maybe this guy is just kind of figuring out how to do this. How to get his feet wet in this and all that. So, who can guide these people? But at the same time, who’s going to set the stage? Who’s going to set the tone for the very first match that we see for this year’s WrestleMania where we get a little bit of energy going? We get some eyes because I don’t know if everybody out there’s aware, but the first hour both nights of WrestleMania is going to be on regular ESPN TV. I think we’re on ESPN 2, if I’m not mistaken, on Night One and regular ESPN Uno, the original, on Sunday. So even to get that, it’s almost like, ‘Hey, here we’re going to showcase something really good on ESPN, regular free TV. Check that out. Oh, you like that? Okay, cool. Well, then why don’t you come on the app and you can catch the rest of the show?’ So, you’re being trusted then to essentially advertise the rest of the show. You don’t advertise with a bad match. You don’t advertise with a bad showing.”

LA Knight and The Usos take on iShowSpeed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory in the opening match at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Las Vegas, NV.