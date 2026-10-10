LA Knight is opening up about some of the frustrations he previously experienced in WWE, including his relationship with the company and how those issues affected his mindset backstage.

During a recent interview with Metro, Knight reflected on a conversation he had with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque at Money in the Bank 2025, acknowledging that the two had different perspectives on the situation.

“I’m just sitting there listening to it, like, ‘Okay, yeah, all right.’ Obviously I’m gonna listen to what’s coming at me,” Knight recalled.

The WWE Superstar explained that he viewed things in a “slightly different way” at the time, particularly when it came to how everything had played out.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘Well, everything went off pretty much without a hitch, as far as anybody can tell, as far as even I could tell.’”

Despite those past differences, Knight indicated that his relationship with Triple H is now in a good place. He has also developed a better understanding with WWE’s creative team, allowing him more freedom when delivering promos.

“We’ve kinda gotten that figured out between me and creative, where it’s like, I’m not the type that wants to have everything mapped out from A to Z,” Knight explained. “I don’t want the audience to have to think as much. I want them to feel.”

Knight also admitted that there were periods when he was unhappy, and that frustration sometimes carried over into his professional life.

While he has since made an effort to maintain a healthier separation between his personal life and work, Knight acknowledged that his previous mindset often left him feeling like he was battling against the company.

“I just try to make sure that once I’m home, it’s focused on, ‘Well now I’m going to hang out with my dogs,’ or ‘I’m going to have a little bit of a social life. I was miserable a lot of times, and needed to fix that.”

He continued, “I wasn’t an asshole. But I would show up, and immediately I was in the zone and feeling like I was going in there to fight everything and everybody, and especially the company, I guess.”

One person Knight credited with helping him improve his outlook was fellow WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa.

Knight spoke positively about their interactions and the chemistry they have developed, noting that seeing another side of Sikoa has been beneficial.

“It’s cool just to see him let loose a little bit, so that’s been helpful,” Knight said. “We bounce off each other very well.”

In a separate interview promoting this Saturday’s WWE PLE in NOLA, LA Knight addressed a potential surprise at WWE Money In The Bank, noting, “it’s a possibility, right?”

“The Megastar” LA Knight challenges “The OTC” Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event, which goes down on October 10 from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.