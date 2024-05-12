LA Knight has advanced to the second round of the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament.

During the WWE Live event in Chattanooga, TN. on Saturday night, LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar in opening round action in the ongoing WWE King of the Ring tourney.

With the win, Knight will now square off against Tama Tonga in quarterfinal action in the WWE King of the Ring tourney on next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on May 17.