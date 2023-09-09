WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from the September 8th edition of SmackDown on FOX. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Interrupting Knight’s Night”- Grayson Waller interrupts LA Knight segment.

9. “Are You In”-Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman speak backstage.

8. “Brutish Judgment”-Brawling Brutes interrupt the Judgment Day segment.

7. “Knight’s Theory”-LA Knight defeats Austin Theory.

6. “Brutes Fall”-Judgment Day defeats the Brawling Brutes.

5. “Frosty Meeting”-LA Knight and Paul Heyman meet for the first time.

4. “Phenomenal One”-AJ Styles defeats Jimmy Uso.

3. “Power Vacuum”-Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits send a message to Judgment Day.

2. “Empress of Assists”-Asuka causes a distraction in women’s tag match.

1. “Special Delivery Styles”-Judgment Day attack AJ Styles and feed him to Solo Sikoa.