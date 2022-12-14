WWE star LA Knight recently joined Yahoo for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on working with Bray Wyatt, his thoughts on his time in NXT, and how he feels the new WWE regime under Triple H is going. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says working with Wyatt presents a unique challenge:

Working with Wyatt is a unique challenge in the sense that you’ve got two diametrically opposed personalities. You have two very different approaches to what we do and in a strange way, it almost brings together a beautiful symphony so to speak, just because of the contrasting way we do things. At the same time, those contrasting pieces can mesh together into something that’s pretty creatively satisfying and so far so good. I think it’s pretty clear [who attacked me]. Look at all the little symbols and the Fiend masks and that kind of stuff. As far as I can tell, that seems to be all along his lines. It seems to fit his M-O.

Talks the changes made in WWE since Triple H took over:

In a strange way, a lot of the changes are more of the same for me. You look and it’s a lot of the same people I was working with in NXT and working with Triple H. Again, this is taking me back to NXT so in a weird way, the more it changes, the more it stays the same. I think the change has been smooth, it’s been good and you can see the little bit of evolution through the process, but so far, I’m very happy with the way things are going in that regard.

How much he enjoyed his time in NXT: