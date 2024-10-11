Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight are ready to put on a show.

As noted, Nick Aldis confirmed a U.S. title match between the two for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on October 11.

Following the announcement, and subsequent official announcement from WWE’s website, Hayes and Knight each surfaced on social media to comment on their title tilt on the 10/11 show.

“Cream rises to the top,” wrote Hayes via X.

Knight responded to the announcement, “Greenville gets to watch me embarrass Carmelo Hayes up close and personal. No better way to spend a Friday night in my opinion…YEAH!”

