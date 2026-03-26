LA Knight is banged up, but it’s nothing that’s expected to slow him down on the road to WrestleMania.

Fans began buzzing earlier this week after noticing visible swelling on Knight’s elbow during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. The concern quickly spread online, with one fan account drawing comparisons to a similar injury once suffered by John Cena.

“Hopefully LA Knight’s elbow is good,” a fan known as LA Knights Game on X wrote as the caption to a side-by-side photo showing off his swollen elbow compared to John Cena’s swollen elbow from years ago (see below).

Knight didn’t leave fans guessing for long.

Taking to social media, the WWE star confirmed that he’s currently dealing with elbow bursitis, but made it clear that the issue isn’t expected to derail his WrestleMania plans.

“Being on the backend of a bursa flare up won’t keep me from the road to WrestleMania,” he wrote.

A little swelling isn’t stopping him.

Knight has not competed in a match since entering the Elimination Chamber at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28, but all signs point to him being ready in time for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.