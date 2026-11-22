LA Knight has issued a personal statement addressing his relationship status and urging wrestling fans to respect the privacy of those outside the public spotlight.

The WWE Superstar took to Instagram to clarify that he is currently single and has never been married, revealing that his previous long-term relationship ended in July 2025.

Knight explained that he typically keeps his personal life separate from his professional wrestling career and had no reason to publicly announce the breakup when it happened.

“All right, let me talk to you. I’m going to say something and then I’m going to follow it up with a little bit of context. I’m a single man. I’m not married. I’ve never been married. I was in a long-term relationship. That relationship ended in July of 2025. Now, why am I telling you this? I’m telling you this because a lot of you follow me with amazing passion and I appreciate the hell out of that, and in that process, a lot of you found out that I was in a relationship at some point. Now, with that being the case, I kind of keep a pretty standard line here between what I do on TV and my personal life, and I do that on purpose. So when my relationship broke up, I did not see a need to make an announcement to the world that it had ended.”

The situation recently became more complicated following a WhatsApp group chat involving Knight, Nikki Bella and others, which included some playful messages exchanged between Knight and Bella.

According to Knight, the interaction prompted speculation about whether he was married or still involved in a relationship. While he understands that public figures are subject to speculation, he stressed that his former girlfriend should not be dragged into the situation.

“However, now it’s gotten to a point where after a couple things, for instance, the WhatsApp group chat that you all were an audience to. You know, there was a Bella Twins, there was an influencer, there was me, and in that process, Nikki and I had exchanged a couple of fun text messages. Some people were like, ‘oh, isn’t he married?’ And, ‘doesn’t he have a girlfriend?’ The answer to that is all no, and because you all didn’t know, and that’s fine. You can speculate and you can guess and all that stuff. I signed up to be a public figure. So you can say anything you want to me, good, bad, or indifferent.”

Knight went on to address fans who have reportedly contacted his former girlfriend over the speculation, making it clear that such behavior crosses a line.

He emphasized that while he accepts the attention that comes with being a WWE Superstar, his former partner never agreed to that level of public scrutiny.

“At the same time, there are real people behind here, and when people are now taking this to my former girlfriend and doing things like that, she didn’t sign up to be a public figure. So that’s all out of bounds. You gotta respect that boundary. You gotta realize that there’s a potential to hurt real people when you’re doing things like that, and in that case, please bring anything you want, any questions or anything, bring it to me. I might not answer it. I might answer it. But bottom line is, I signed up for that. She did not. Let’s respect that boundary, okay? Deal? Thank you.”