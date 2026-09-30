LA Knight considers Solo Sikoa and Logan Paul to be among the most significant rivals of his WWE career.

During a recent interview with James Sweetnam of Sporf (see video below), Knight was asked about the opponents who have had the biggest impact on his run in WWE. He pointed to Sikoa due to their lengthy history together, which has recently seen the former rivals find themselves on the same side.

“In a weird way, maybe you could say Solo Sikoa,” Knight said. “Because I feel like I’ve been tied to him for so long and now somehow we’re on the same page.”

Knight also singled out Paul, recalling how an interaction between the two several years ago created interest in an eventual feud.

“But I think that one of the ones that had the most impact that people were looking for for a long time was Logan Paul,” Knight said.

“Because I had that rub up with him three years ago going into Money in the Bank and I said the whole thing about the map and this, that, whatever, and that kind of put us on the same trajectory in a certain way.”

Although Knight and Paul went in different directions afterward, Knight said fans continued calling for him to eventually pursue Paul and the United States Championship.

“Even though we both went our own separate ways for the next nine, ten months, everywhere I went people were like, ‘You need to go after Logan Paul and get that US title,’” Knight continued. “And eventually that’s where we got to.”

Knight is now focused on the World Heavyweight Championship, as he will challenge Roman Reigns for the title at WWE Money In The Bank on October 10.

Sikoa has also factored into Knight’s current rivalry with Reigns, this time with the longtime adversaries finding themselves aligned heading into the upcoming title match.