LA Knight is your new WWE United States Champion.

The Megastar defeated Logan Paul at this evening’s SummerSlam premium live event in Cleveland. Knight scored the win after catching Paul with his B.F.T. finisher out of nowhere.

LA KNIGHT IS THE NEW UNITED STATES CHAMPION. YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHH FINALLY WHAT. A. MATCH.#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/MF0TPKXWCf — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) August 4, 2024

This ends Paul’s run that began back in the fall of 2023.

