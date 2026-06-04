LA Knight has teased that there is still an untold story surrounding his interaction with Brock Lesnar at the 2024 Royal Rumble. While fans have long speculated about what happened between the two stars, Knight suggested there is more to the situation than most people realize.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Knight reflected on his brief exchange with Lesnar during the Royal Rumble match. The moment generated significant attention among fans, with many believing it could have led to a larger program between the two.

Looking back on the interaction, Knight hinted that things did not unfold the way they were originally expected to.

“Things went differently than they were supposed to.”

Knight did not elaborate on exactly what changed, but he made it clear that there are details that have never been publicly discussed.

“There’s more to the story than that.”

The comments immediately sparked curiosity given the timing. Lesnar’s WWE status changed shortly after the Royal Rumble, leading to reports that several creative plans involving him were altered. Knight stopped short of confirming any specific plans but suggested there is a fuller version of the story that remains untold.

When pressed for additional details, Knight indicated that he is not ready to reveal everything just yet.

“I’ll tell that story someday.”

Knight’s remarks are likely to fuel further speculation among fans who have wondered whether WWE had bigger plans for him and Lesnar following the Royal Rumble encounter. For now, however, it appears the complete story will have to wait.