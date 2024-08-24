LA Knight will be defending the WWE United States Championship at Bash in Berlin.

The Megatstar revealed on this evening’s SmackDown that he will hold an open challenge for his title at the premium live event, which takes place on August 30th from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Knight announced this after successfully defending the title against Santos Escobar on the same show.

LA Knight to defend the WWE US Title in an open challenge next week in Berlin.pic.twitter.com/wLj5MgkO67 — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) August 24, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BASH IN BERLIN:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

GUNTHER (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Championship Match:

LA Knight (c) vs. TBD

Mixed Tag Team Match:

Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

Strap Match:

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre