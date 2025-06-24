The announced attendance at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio for WWE RAW was 13,433

For the third week in a row, Corey Graves stepped in on WWE RAW commentary.

With Pat McAfee missing this week’s show, Graves has now joined Michael Cole at the booth for back-to-back episodes, following Wade Barrett’s one-week fill-in two weeks prior.

There’s still no word on when McAfee is expected to return.

Bronson Reed has taken LA Knight out of action.

On the June 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Reed faced Knight in singles competition. Although Knight technically won the match by disqualification, he was left worse for wear afterward.

Following the match, Knight was ambushed by both Reed and Bron Breakker. Reed delivered multiple Tsunami splashes, leaving Knight in serious pain.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole announced that Knight is now sidelined with separated rib cartilage and a bruised sternum.

And finally, it was announced on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW that Liv Morgan will be out of action for “several months.”