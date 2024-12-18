LA Knight is reportedly injured.

According to a now-deleted tweet from Luekens Wine & Spirits, Knight was scheduled for a meet and greet on December 27, 2024, but he will be unable to attend due to an unknown injury.

Instead, Braun Strowman will be filling in for Knight.

Knight last wrestled at the December 13th WWE SmackDown TV tapings. This match will be airing on the December 20th episode of SmackDown.

We'll keep you posted right here on WrestlingHeadlines.com as we hear more.

UPDATE: WWE says LA Knight isn’t injured.

While it is true that Strowman is replacing Knight, Fightful Select is reporting that the latter was never approved for this appearance and is not injured.

