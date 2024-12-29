WWE Superstar LA Knight was involved in a minor car accident on Saturday.

At a WWE live event in Baltimore, MD on Saturday night, Knight revealed that he was driving down I-70 and was involved in a “little fender bender.” He told the fans in attendance that somebody decided to bang into his car.

Knight wound up calling the rental company and the guy asked if he could stay at the scene. His response? “NUH UH – I gotta’ get to Baltimore!”

You can check out a video of his promo below: