WWE ran a loaded Supershow live event this weekend.

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, the company ran the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri with a non-televised WWE Supershow Live Event that featured Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Imperium, as well as matches featuring LA Knight, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, GUNTHER and others.

During the show, LA Knight, who defeated Jimmy Uso via Disqualification earlier in the evening, came back out and took out Roman Reigns with his Blunt Force Trauma finisher to continue their brewing rivalry.

Check out video footage of the physical interaction between “The Mega Star” and “The Tribal Chief” from Saturday’s event via the post embedded below from a fan on Twitter (X).

La knight hit the BFT on Roman Reigns at a Live event. pic.twitter.com/3WX5dCSxH2 —  (@AdamGoldberg28) October 15, 2023

Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results from the WWE Supershow live event from 10/14 in Kansas City, MO.

WWE SUPERSHOW LIVE EVENT RESULTS (10/14/2023)

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

– “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) def. Ricochet to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso via DQ in a Singles Match due to the interference of Solo Sikoa.

– GUNTHER (c) def. Chad Gable to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– L.W.O. (Carlito and Joaquin Wilde) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) in a Tag Team Match.

– IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– Roman Reigns (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After the match, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacks Sami Zayn, but LA Knight makes the save.