“The Mega Star” likes the idea of a title versus title main event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” involving himself, “The American Nightmare” and/or “The Ring General.”

How about that for a sentence full of nicknames and monikers?

YEAH!

LA Knight appeared on Beef Vegan Presents on Rock 102.1 KFMA for an interview, during which he spoke about a potential headline bout at WrestleMania 41 involving himself, Cody Rhodes and/or GUNTHER.

“Man, there’s so many different ways you can go,” Knight said when asked about a potential match and opponent for next year’s WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. “I mean, I look at the fact that WrestleMania’s gonna be John Cena’s last WrestleMania. Could it be me against John Cena for that United States Championship? I don’t know. Will I even be the United States Champion by then? It could be.”

Knight continued, “If I was gonna fantasy book, I would probably do a title vs. title, me versus Cody, or maybe even me versus Gunther. I’m looking for the champions. I want the world championship, I want the WWE Championship, and so for me, again, it’s always that progression. Let’s continue moving up, let’s continue moving forward. I think we could do some special things, whether it was Cena, whether it was with Gunther, or whether it was with Cody. Then again, the crazy thing about this career, especially since being in WWE, it’s just that there are things that I haven’t even thought about or didn’t even know existed as options for me, that have presented themselves. You never know, especially between now and April, anything could happen.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)