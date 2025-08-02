LA Knight is not feeling like “The Mega Star” these days.

At least that’s the impression pro wrestling fans got after seeing recent social media activity from the veteran WWE Superstar.

Ahead of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey tonight and tomorrow night, LA Knight liked a post on social media by a fan that has the pro wrestling community buzzing.

The post reads, “Put [LA] Knight in the main event scene or let him go be the main event talent he is elsewhere.”

Many have commented about this social media activity and consider the timing interesting due to LA Knight not being booked in one of the 12 matches booked across two nights on arguably the second biggest event of the year for WWE.

The last big win came for LA Knight on July 12, when he defeated top star and current 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank Seth Rollins, however even in that case, the win was one that happened because of a freak injury that Rollins suffered (or an angle to sell a fake injury that will be revealed later, depending on who you talk to).